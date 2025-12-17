Wallbox Says Isabel Trujillo To Succeed Luis Boada As CFO

(RTTNews) - Wallbox N.V. (WBX), an electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions provider, Wednesday said Isabel Trujillo will be succeeding outgoing Luis Boada as the new chief finance officer, effective January 7, 2026.

Trujillo has more than 20 years of international financial leadership experience across the technology, industrial, and services sectors and had previously served as Wallbox's Vice President of Finance from May 2021 to January 2025.

On Tuesday, WBX shares closed at $3.20, up 5.61% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.