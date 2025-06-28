Wall Street’s Next Great Shift: From AI Stocks to AI Trading

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This week proved what we’ve long believed: Markets move not on headlines but on signal.

Despite escalating noise out of the Middle East and some ugly economic data, stocks held steady. And all the while, the smart money kept pouring into artificial intelligence.

We’re entering the second half of 2025 with an enormous tailwind behind us — and AI is driving it.

But there’s also a huge problem.

So many investors are fixated on the wrong thing; they’re focused on saber-rattling between the U.S. and Iran, on soft retail numbers, on homebuilder pessimism. All these are distractions from the real opportunities brewing beneath the surface.

Of course, parsing noise from signal is no easy job. At times, it seems like tracking down a criminal in the Miami heat or on the Baskerville moors may be an easier task than cracking the case of the stock market.

But all you really have to do is follow the money. For example:

Amazon ’s ( AMZN ) throwing $13 billion into AI data centers in Australia.

’s ( ) throwing $13 billion into AI data centers in Australia. Meta ( META ) is poaching top AI talent and tossing around $100 million signing bonuses.

( ) is poaching top AI talent and tossing around $100 million signing bonuses. SoftBank ( SFTBY ) wants to build a $1 trillion AI complex in Arizona.

( ) wants to build a $1 trillion AI complex in Arizona. Microsoft ( MSFT ) is pushing Sovereign AI to governments.

( ) is pushing Sovereign AI to governments. And Adobe’s (ADBE) got a tool to protect brand identity in an AI-dominated web.

When markets keep rising in the face of chaos, it’s not a sign of delusion — it’s a signal of strength.

Geopolitics? Recession Fears? AI Doesn’t Care

As of this writing, the S&P 500 was on track to close out the week at a new record high, its first since February. The Nasdaq Composite was approaching its own record close, and the Dow Jones had added 0.7%.

This furious rally shows that investors are focused. They’re thinking long-term, betting big on what comes next and filtering out the noise.

So, I’m staying long. I’m staying bullish. And I’m preparing to buy any dip that AI-fueled fear might hand us…

Because even while geopolitical and inflationary risks loom, the next wave of wealth creation is already underway.

We saw it in action just in the last week.

I’ll break it down for you.

Even When the Data Gets Ugly, AI Stocks Keep Surging

Early in the week, stocks surged as fears around Israel-Iran tensions eased; Iran signaled interest in deescalation and nuclear talks.

Meanwhile, AI stocks led the rally: our proprietary AI Appliers 15 Index rose 2.5%, while our AI Builders 15 Index jumped nearly 4%.

Then, economic data disappointed: May retail sales were down 0.9%, and homebuilder sentiment hit its third-lowest level in a decade. But AI momentum continued with OpenAI’s $200M Pentagon deal, SoftBank’s $5B AI fundraise, and Meta’s AI ad tools.

After that, geopolitical noise intensified. Yet even still, AI advances continued: Marvell’s (MRVL) 2nm SRAM tech, Meta’s $100M AI hiring spree, Amazon’s workforce shrinkage.

Finally, even as the S&P consolidated after a solid run, AI headlines dominated: SoftBank explored $1T AI campus in Arizona; Meta tried to buy Safe Superintelligence.

I really could go on. And on. And on.

The message here is just as clear as it was when we talked last week: AI is the one true signal.

And despite the immense number of distractions stacking up against us, we’ve got to put our blinders on and go full bloodhound when it comes to tracking down the opportunities everyone else is ignoring.

But sometimes, it’s not always as obvious as investing in AI stocks – that’s a given. We’ve talked about how promising Arista Networks (ANET), Broadcom (AVGO), and even Astera Labs (ALAB) are before.

Instead, it’s about investing with AI…

AI Has Transformed Everything Else – Why Not Trading?

It’s true; we trust AI with our health, the weather, and critical historical discoveries. Just look at what AI has helped do in the past few years…

Decoded a 2,000-year-old scroll buried in volcanic ash . Using machine learning and X-ray scanning, researchers trained an AI to “read” carbonized papyrus scrolls destroyed in the volcanic eruption that buried Pompeii. Human eyes couldn’t interpret them, but AI saw patterns in the ink invisible to us. Ancient text, resurrected from ash.

. Using machine learning and X-ray scanning, researchers trained an AI to “read” carbonized papyrus scrolls destroyed in the volcanic eruption that buried Pompeii. Human eyes couldn’t interpret them, but AI saw patterns in the ink invisible to us. Ancient text, resurrected from ash. Discovered a brand-new antibiotic . In 2020, researchers at MIT used an AI system to scan more than 100 million chemical compounds – and they found a new, highly effective antibiotic called Halicin. It works on drug-resistant bacteria.

. In 2020, researchers at MIT used an AI system to scan more than 100 million chemical compounds – and they found a new, highly effective antibiotic called Halicin. It works on drug-resistant bacteria. Transformed cancer detection . AI systems can now spot early stage cancers (like breast or lung cancer) with greater accuracy than expert radiologists, finding subtle patterns in scans and biopsies that human eyes often miss. In some trials, it reduces false positives and saves lives.

. AI systems can now spot early stage cancers (like breast or lung cancer) with greater accuracy than expert radiologists, finding subtle patterns in scans and biopsies that human eyes often miss. In some trials, it reduces false positives and saves lives. Predicted extreme weather better than government forecasters. A Google DeepMind model recently beat the U.S. National Weather Service in short-term storm forecasting. It can predict rainfall and dangerous weather hours in advance with unprecedented precision – a game-changer for everything from farming to hurricane evacuations.

So, the obvious question is… why not trust it with our investing?

The AI Trading Tool That’s Delivering Eye-Popping Gains

I’m not saying to remove yourself from the equation and let a robot make all your decisions for you. But what I am saying is that the positive evidence for AI-based tools is mounting.

Just look at what my colleagues over at our corporate partner, TradeSmith, are doing: They just dropped the brand-new TradeSmithGPT, an AI-supercharged tool that is adept at uncovering hidden opportunities in the market.

In backtesting, TradeSmithGPT uncovered returns like:

102% in seven days from RingCentral ( RNG )…

( )… 103% in two days from EPAM Systems ( EPAM )…

( )… 474% in 18 days from United Airlines ( UAL )…

( )… 412% in four days from Cornell Inc …

… And 776% in 17 days from GoDaddy (GDDY).

These opportunities were only possible through TradeSmithGPT’s ultra-powerful artificial intelligence core – one that TradeSmith’s software developers have spent years building and fine-tuning.

TradeSmithGPT not only identifies the ideal profit windows for nearly 2,000 stocks, but it handpicks which type of trade you can execute to see the biggest possible gains.

But don’t just take my word for it; I encourage you to see TradeSmithGPT in action.

TradeSmith’s CEO, Keith Kaplan, recorded an eye-opening live demonstration of TradeSmithGPT just the other day – you can catch it here.

Plus, Keith shared that TradeSmithGPT flagged three brand-new opportunities that are ready to be booked on Tuesday, July 1.

So, you don’t have much time to act. If you want to get serious about your trading – alongside your own “detective work” for new opportunities – see how this next-level AI can help you stay ahead of the curve.

