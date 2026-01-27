Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Eagle Materials (EXP) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Eagle Materials (EXP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.39 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $556.73 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Eagle Materials metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Gypsum Wallboard' will likely reach $192.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard' of $30.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue- Light Materials' at $221.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates' will reach $61.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenue- Heavy Materials' reaching $320.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' will reach $191.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned)' stands at $259.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard' to come in at $233.73 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $236.11 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Net Sales Price - Cement' to reach $156.03 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $156.82 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' should come in at $73.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard' should arrive at $10.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.04 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials' will reach $84.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $97.43 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Eagle Materials have returned +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, EXP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

