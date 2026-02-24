Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Alkermes (ALKS) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Alkermes (ALKS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 58.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $379.96 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 152.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alkermes metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Product sales, net' at $310.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues' will likely reach $71.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -41.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Proprietary Sales- LYBALVI' should arrive at $93.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty Revenues- Long-acting INVEGA products' will reach $27.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty Revenues- VUMERITY' to reach $34.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Proprietary Sales- ARISTADA' of $93.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Proprietary Sales- VIVITROL' should come in at $122.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Alkermes have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALKS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alkermes plc (ALKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.