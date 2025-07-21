Markets

Wall Street Wavers Despite S&P 500, Nasdaq Record Closes

July 21, 2025 — 04:32 pm EDT

Stocks started the new week off with some late-session volatility. The Dow dropped 19 points, giving back a triple-digit gain and brushing off a post-earnings pop from telecom concern Verizon Communications (VZ). The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each nabbed record closes, the latter also notching its sixth-straight daily gain as the former nabbed its own 10th record settlement. Despite earnings optimism overshadowing persistent tariff tensions, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) snapped a three-day losing streak.

Gold at 5-Week Highs as U.S. Dollar Deflates

Oil prices were muted today, a victim of a day without any major headlines. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $67.20 per barrel.

Gold prices moved to five-week highs as the U.S. dollar and bond yields cooled off. August-dated gold futures added 1.4% to settle at $3,406.40.

