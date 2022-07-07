Wall Street Targets To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as the Conservative party leader, and he will remain in his office until the party picks his replacement.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Thursday. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading up. The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week, and ADP's Employment Report for June will get special attention on Thursday.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up133.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 61.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended higher on Wednesday. The Dow gained 69.86 points or 0.23 percent at 31,037.68. The S&P 500 ended higher by 13.69 points or 0.36 percent at 3,845.08, while the Nasdaq closed higher by 39.61 points or 0.35 percent at 11,361.85.

On the economic front, Automated Data Processing Inc. or ADP's Employment Report for June will be published at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 200,000, while it was up 128,000 in May. The Commerce Department's International Trade in Goods and Services for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $85.2 billion, while it was down $87.1 billion in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 230K, while it was up 231K in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 82 bcf. The Petroleum Status Report will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 2.8 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were 2.6 million barrels.

The Fed Balance for the week will be issued at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $8.914 trillion.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will give a presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before Power Up Little Rock Luncheon at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller will participate in a virtual discussion on the economy and monetary policy before the National Association of Business Economics at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks climbed higher on Thursday. Chinese shares were slightly up. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.27 percent to 3,364.40 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.26 percent higher at 21,643.58.

Japanese shares continued to gain on Thursday. The Nikkei average jumped 1.47 percent to 26,490.53 while the broader Topix index closed 1.42 percent higher at 1,882.33.

Australian markets climbed higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.81 percent to finish at 6,648 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.78 percent higher at 6,836.90.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 77.04 points or 1.30 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 178.22 points or 1.41 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 75.11 points or 1.06 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 117.15 points or 1.08 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is 1.42 percent.

