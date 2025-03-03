Wall Street Targets To Open In Positive Zone

(RTTNews) - The PMI Manufacturing Final for February, ISM Manufacturing Index as well as the Construction Spending for January are the major economic announcements on Monday.

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report, Private sector employment and weekly jobless claims are scheduled this week

President Donald Trump is expected to raise tariffs on China on Tuesday as scheduled.

In the Asian trading session. Gold inched higher and oil ticked up.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 144.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 29.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 152.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday's session near their best levels of the day. The Nasdaq surged 302.86 points or 1.6 percent to 18,847.28, the S&P 500 shot up 92.93 points or 1.6 percent to 5,954.50 and the Dow jumped 601.41 points or 1.4 percent to 43,840.91.

On the economic front, the PMI Manufacturing Final for February will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 51.6, while it was up 51.2 in the prior month.

ISM Manufacturing Index for February is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 50.5, while it was up 50.9 in January.

The Construction Spending for January will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the previous month.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy and participates in a moderated conversation before the National Association for Business Economics 41st Annual Economic Policy Conference at 11.35 am ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.12 percent to 3,316.93.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished up 0.28 percent at 23,006.27.

Japan's Nikkei average jumped 1.70 percent to 37,785.47. The broader Topix index settled 1.77 percent higher at 2,729.56.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.90 percent to 8,245.70. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.89 percent at 8,478.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.