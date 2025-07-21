Wall Street Targets To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Monday. On a lean day of economic announcements, investors might be focusing on geopolitical and tariff policy related developments.

Major companies have scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. New and Existing Home Sales and Durable Goods orders might be closely watched by investors.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are broadly in negative territory.

In the Asian trading session, gold prices rose on a better dollar moves. Oil prices were marginally lower.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 96.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 50.50 points.

The U.S. major averages eventually finished Friday narrowly mixed. The Nasdaq inched up 10.01 points or 0.1 percent to a new record closing high of 20,895.66, the S&P 500 edged down 0.57 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,296.79 and the Dow fell 142.30 points or 0.3 percent to 44,342.19.

On the economic front, the leading Indicators for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The 3-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian shares rose broadly at the closing on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.7 percent to 3,559.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 percent to 24,994.14.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped 1.0 percent to 8,668.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.9 percent lower at 8,926.90.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 34.26 points or 0.44 percent. DAX of Germany is down 31.98 points or 0.13 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 1.53 points or 0.02 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 53.02 points or 0.44 1percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.46 percent.

