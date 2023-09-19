News & Insights

Wall Street Stumbles as Fed Convenes

September 19, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

September 19, 2023

Wall Street followed up yesterday's muted session with losses, as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting. While traders expect interest rates to remain unchanged, investors will have a deluge of economic forecasts and commentary to dig into tomorrow. In response, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all settled firmly in the red. 

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Republican House leaders pulled a key vote today that would advance the stopgap measure to fund the federal government though the end of October. (CNBC)
  2. Concord Management faces Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges for operating an unregistered investment adviser to Russian oligarchs. (MarkettWatch)
  3. Big Tech stock upgraded on AI tailwinds.
  4. Bevy of bear notes for styling platform.
  5. Downgrade dented coffee chain operator's shares.

Oil Snaps Winning Streak

Despite hitting a 2023 peak of $93.75, oil futures finished lower for the first time in four days. Crude for October delivery lost 28 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $91.20 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices climbed for a fourth-straight session. Today, traders awaited the central bank's decision on interest rates, which helped December-dated gold gain 30 cents -- less than 0.1% -- to close at $1,953.70 an ounce.

