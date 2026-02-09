Wall Street Set For Cautious Open

(RTTNews) - Following a historic Friday, where the 129-year old Dow Index has crossed the milestone of 50,000 for the first time, Wall Street might be cautious at the open on Monday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall street might open lower.

Monthly jobs report as well as reports on retail sales and consumer prices are scheduled this week.

Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading mostly up.

In the Asian trading session, gold gained above $5,000 an ounce. Oil prices fell more than 1 percent.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 39.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 9.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 73.50 points.

The U.S. major averages reached new highs on Friday's trade. The Dow soared 1,206.95 points or 2.5 percent to 50,115.67, the Nasdaq surged 490.63 points or 2.2 percent to 23,031.21 and the S&P 500 jumped 133.90 points or 2.0 percent to 6,932.30.

For the week, the Dow shot up by 2.5 percent, while the S&P 500 edged down by 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq slumped by 1.8 percent.

On the economic front, the 3-month Treasury Bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks surged on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.41 percent to 4,123.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.76 percent to 27,027.16.

Japanese markets soared. The Nikkei average ended up 3.89 percent at 56,363.94. The broader Topix index settled 2.29 percent higher at 3,783.57.

Australian stocks ended sharply higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 1.85 percent to 8,870.10. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 1.97 percent at 9,131.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is 3.20 points or 0.04 percent. The German DAX is adding 107.81 points or 0.44 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is falling 15.88 points or 0.15 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is progressing 13.81 points or 0.10 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 16.90 points of 0.28 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.