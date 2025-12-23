Wall Street Seen Opening On Subdued Note

(RTTNews) - Futures indicate a somewhat flat start for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday morning. A slew of economic data, including third-quarter GDP report and third-quarter PCE reading, may impact the mood.

Expectations of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve may help limit the market's downside, if any.

The Dow futures are down 0.08 percent, the S&P futures are lower by 0.05 percent, and the Nasdaq futures are down 0.07 percent.

Data on industrial production, consumer confidence and durable goods orders are the other data due this morning.

Volume of business is likely to be thin as traders may stay on the sidelines ahead of upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

Wall Street will close early on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday for Christmas.

stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day following the mixed performance seen in the previous week.

The Dow rose 227.79 points or 0.5 percent to 48,362.68, the Nasdaq climbed 121.21 points or 0.5 percent to 23,428.83 and the S&P 500 advanced 43.99 points or 0.6 percent to 6,878.49.

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) surged by 3.3 percent after Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating on the software giant's stock. AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) also saw further upside on reports the company has told Chinese clients it aims to start shipping its second-most powerful AI chips to China before the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February.

In overseas trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $0.17 or 0.29 percent at 58.18 a barrel. Gold futures are up $52.60 or 1.18 percent at $4,522.00 an ounce.

