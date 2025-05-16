Wall Street Is Preparing for a Bitcoin Boom — 3 Things Investors Should Do Now

Bitcoin is trading at nearly $104,000, over a 65% jump from just a year ago. Crypto supporters are calling 2025 the year for digital assets, and they’re giving much of the credit to President Donald Trump’s outspoken backing, according to Fortune.

Love it or hate it, crypto has reached the financial mainstream with a total market cap topping $3 trillion, reported Fortune. So, what does this mean for investors right now?

Whether you’re holding coins, watching from the sidelines or wondering if it’s too late to jump in the game, here’s what to consider as Wall Street braces for a potential crypto boom.

Research. Research. Research.

While crypto is a new market compared to other investments, strategies continue to develop. The first step for investors is to do in-depth research — even more so when considering investing in digital assets.

Always research the wallets, coins and exchanges. Don’t rely on social media. And speak to a financial advisor to separate facts from fiction.

Focus on Liquidity

Liquidity simply means how quickly and easily you can turn an investment into cash. In the crypto world, the more well-known a coin is, the easier it is to buy or sell. Major players like bitcoin and ethereum tend to be more liquid than smaller altcoins, according to U.S. News.

Still, because the crypto market is so volatile, it’s less liquid than traditional investments.

However, Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, told U.S. News that bitcoin ETFs could increase accessibility and liquidity, stabilizing prices and the market.

Expect Big Price Swings

All markets fluctuate, but crypto is more volatile than markets such as the S&P 500, which means it comes with higher risks. While it may be tempting to focus on the quintupling growth of bitcoin over the last two years, also know the risks.

Crypto short-term returns can resemble the ups and downs of a roller coaster — full of quick rises and sudden drops. For example, bitcoin’s price sank 22% in just seven days between late July and early August 2024. That doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t invest; just don’t panic-sell when the price drops.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Wall Street Is Preparing for a Bitcoin Boom — 3 Things Investors Should Do Now

