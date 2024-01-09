Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading lower. Investors might be focusing on goods and services data as well as geopolitical developments.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were down 135.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 18.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 95.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended with strong gains on Monday. The Dow finished 216.90 points higher or 0.58 percent at 37,683.01, the S&P 500 climbed 66.30 points or 1.41 percent to 4,763.54, and the Nasdaq settled with a gain of 319.70 points or 2.2 percent at 14,843.77.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $64.8 billion, while the deficit was $64.3 billion in the prior month.

Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Vice Chair Michael Barr will participate in 'Bank Regulation' moderated discussion with Women in Housing and Finance noon ET.

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Chinese finished slightly up. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.20 percent to 2,893.25.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.21 percent lower at 16,190.02.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 1.16 percent to 33,763.18. The broader Topix index settled 0.82 percent higher at 2,413.09.

Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.93 percent to 7,520.50. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.95 percent higher at 7,749.50.

