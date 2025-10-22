Wall Street Poised To Open Mixed

(RTTNews) - Investors might be reacting to earnings news on Wednesday.

Major corporates such as Netflix (NFLX), Capital One (COF) and Mattel (MAT) have scheduled their quarterly results after the close of trading.

In the Asian trading hours, the dollar was steady, while gold extended losses. Oil prices pushed higher.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly down.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 4.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 37.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mixed on Tuesday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, although the narrower Dow showed a more significant increase to reach a new record closing high.

On the economic front, the Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 3.5 million barrels and gasoline inventories were down 0.3 million barrels.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks retreated on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,913.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.94 percent to 25,781.77.

Japanese markets ended little changed. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 49,307.79. The broader Topix index settled 0.52 percent higher at 3,266.43.

Australian markets retreated from record highs. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.71 percent to 9,030 while the broader All Ordinaries index fell 0.73 percent to 9,321.10.

