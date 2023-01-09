Markets

Wall Street off to a flying start in 2023

January 09, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Philippe Malaise for Trackinsight ->

After the year-end selloff, stock markets finished the first week of 2023 in positive territory. December’s jobs report showed a slightly cooling labor market in the U.S., with weaker growth in employee wages. This data suggests inflation is moving step by step towards the Fed’s target.

The Dow and S&P 500 each closed the week up 1.45% while the Nasdaq advanced 0.98%. The main European indexes fared even better as German inflation eased more than expected in December, for a second straight month, raising hopes that the ECB could slow its aggressive interest rate hikes. The MSCI EMU jumped 5.81% while the FTSE gained 3.32%.

In Asia, Chinese stocks notched a five-day winning streak on economic recovery hopes, despite COVID woes. The Shanghai Composite gained 2.21% week-over-week. By contrast, Japan’s Nikkei edged down 0.46%. 

Most sectors in rally mode   

One of the worst performing sectors of the S&P 500 in 2022, communication services, led the pack this week (+3.70%), helped by Meta Platforms (META). The social media giant's shares bounced back (+8.04%) due to the misfortune of its big rival across the Pacific Ocean, ByteDance. The Chinese company that operates the mega-popular TikTok short video sharing app has laid off about one-tenth of its employees.

Materials (+3.45%), financials (+3.33%), industrials (+2.72%) and real estate stocks (+2.40%) shined too.

On the flip side, health care posted the poorest performance (-0.19%). Energy was flat though WTI oil prices fell 8.09% on demand concerns. Tech stocks edged up 0.22%, weighed down by Microsoft stocks (MSFT, -6.21%) and Apple shares (APPL) to a lesser extent (-0.24%).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsETFs
Trackinsight
Trackinsight helps millions of investors find the ETF that’s right for them. We’re changing the way that investors search, screen and select ETF through the provisions of powerful digital tools and world-class ETF data and analysis, available for everyone and for free. Find the ideal ETF for your portfolio on www.trackinsight.com​
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.