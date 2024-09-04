Wall Street Might Open Red

(RTTNews) - Investors might be focusing on Job Openings reports, Factory Orders for July and Beige Book on Wednesday.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 73.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 20.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 127.75 points.

In the Asian trading session, oil extended steep overnight losses to a nearly nine-month low.

The U.S. major averages posted significant losses on Tuesday. The Nasdaq plunged 577.33 points or 3.3 percent to 17,136.30, the S&P 500 dove 119.47 points or 2.1 percent to 5,528.93 and the Dow tumbled 626.15 points or 1.5 percent to 40,936.93.

On the economic front, the Factory Orders for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 4.6 percent, while it was down 3.3 percent in June.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 8.1 million, while it was up 8.18 million last year.

The Beige Book, produced two weeks prior to the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, is expected at 2.00 pm ET.

Treasury Buyback results will be published at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks slumped on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 percent to 2,784.28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.1 percent to 17,457.34.

Japanese markets fell the most in a month. The Nikkei 225 Index plummeted 4.2 percent to 37,047.61. The broader Topix Index settled 3.7 percent lower at 2,633.49.

Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index tumbled 1.9 percent to 7,950.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed 2.0 percent lower at 8,157.

