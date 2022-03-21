(RTTNews) - Reports on new home sales, durable goods orders, and pending home sales might attract attention this week. Despite discussions and interventions by global leaders, the war situation in Ukraine is continuing. To end the Russian invasion, Putin has been asking for assurance that Ukraine will not be a member of NATO. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower on Monday. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 69.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 1.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Friday's session at their best levels. The Dow climbed 274.17 points or 0.8 percent to 34,754.93, the Nasdaq surged 279.06 points or 2.1 percent to 13,893.84 and the S&P 500 jumped 51.45 points or 1.2 percent to 4,463.12.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was at $0.69.

Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak on Labor Markets and the Economic Outlook before the National Association for Business Economics 38th Annual Policy Conference at 8.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended lower on Monday. Chinese shares ended flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 191.06 points, or 0.89 percent, to 21,221.34.

Japanese shares were closed for a holiday.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 15.90 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,278.50. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 12.30 points, or 0.16 percent, at 7,558.90.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 7.16 points or 0.11 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 24.81 points or 0.17 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 58.90 points or 0.78 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 6.30 points or 0.05 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.087 percent.

