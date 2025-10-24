Wall Street Might Continue In Positive Zone

(RTTNews) - Economic announcements such as the PMI composite flash for October, the New Home Sales for September as well as the the Consumer Sentiment for October might be the highlights on Friday.

Semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) has scheduled their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

The U.S. and China are trying to resolve concerns on trade and President Donald Trump will be meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 69.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 20.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 114.25 points.

The U.S. major averages remained in positive territory on Thursday's closing. The Nasdaq jumped 201.40 points or 0.9 percent to 22,941.80, the S&P 500 climbed 39.04 points or 0.6 percent to 6,738.44 and the Dow rose 144.20 points or 0.3 percent at 46,734.61.

On the economic front, Consumer Price Index or CPI for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an growth of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index or PMI composite flash for October will be released at 9.45 am ET. The prior year flash was 53.9.

The New Home Sales for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 710K, while it was up 800K in the prior year.

The Consumer Sentiment for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 55.0, while it was at 55.0 in September.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 746, while the U.S. rig count was 548.

Asian stocks rose on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.7 percent to 3,950.31. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 0.7 percent higher at 26,160.15.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.4 percent to 49,299.65, while the broader Topix Index closed up 0.5 percent at 3,269.45.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.2 percent to 9,019. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed down 0.1 percent at 9,317.20.

