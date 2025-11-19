Wall Street Might Bounce Back At Open

(RTTNews) - The release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the September jobs report as well as Nvidia earnings report might be the highlights on Wednesday.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are broadly up.

Media reports suggest that a political uproar is awaited related to the release of the Epstein files.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar index managed to hold ground, while gold ticked higher. Oil prices fell on the day.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 96.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 26.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 123.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow slumped 498.50 points or 1.1 percent to 46,091.74, the Nasdaq tumbled 275.23 points or 1.2 percent to 22,432.85 and the S&P 500 slid 55.09 points or 0.8 percent to 6,617.32.

On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for October will be released at 8.30 am ET. The housings starts consensus is 1.330 million and permits are expected to be up 1.340 million.

The International Trade in Goods and Services for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $61 billion.

Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, expectations were up 2.3 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 6.4 million barrels and the Gasoline Inventories were down 0.9 million barrels.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes, that include the complete economic analysis compiled by Fed officials and opinions, is expected at 2.00 pm ET.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran will speak on 'Bank Regulation and the Fed's Balance Sheet' before the Bank Policy Institute and Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council at 10.00 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will speak before the 'Making Missing Markets: Connecting Communities and Capital' hybrid event organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.18 percent to 3,946.74.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.38 percent to 25,830.65.

Japanese markets fell for a fourth day. The Nikkei average dropped 0.34 percent to 48,537.70 while the broader Topix index settled 0.17 percent lower at 3,245.58.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.25 percent to 8,447.90. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.19 percent at 8,721.40.

