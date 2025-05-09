Wall Street Marks Weekly Loss Before Trade Talks

The Dow dropped triple-digits to end the week, while the S&P 500 closed quietly in the red, and the Nasdaq finished flat, with all three major benchmarks securing their first weekly loss in three. Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), suffered its third consecutive daily drop and lowest close since April 2. Coming up, investors will be focused on the face-to-face trade talks between the U.S. and China. Ahead of tomorrow's negotiations, President Trump posted on Truth Social that an "80% tariff on China "seems right."

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Crypto stocks slides on Q1 blunder.

on Q1 blunder. 5-minute refresher on this week's biggest headlines .

. Plus, LYFT's post-earnings pop; social media stock surging; and the finance stock for bulls.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Futures Pop

Crude futures notched a daily and weekly win. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil climbed $1.11, or 1.85%, at $61.02 for the session and more than 4% for the week.

Tariff concerns pressured the U.S. dollar lower, sending gold higher. June-dated gold added 1.3%, finishing near $3,351.042.5% for the day and up 2.6% for the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.