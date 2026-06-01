Wall Street Is Loading Up on Hyperliquid. Should You Buy It?

Key Points

Asset managers, venture capital groups, and investment banks have all gotten exposure to Hyperliquid recently.

They're likely lured by its strong tokenomics.

Regulatory risks should be a major concern for investors here.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

When powerful financial players like Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and two major exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers all converge on the same asset in one quarter, it's worth investigating. One such asset, Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), is the native token of a blockchain with the same name that's purpose-built as a crypto exchange centered around financial derivatives. Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ: PURR), a digital asset treasury company that accumulates Hyperliquid, now counts Goldman Sachs among its shareholders.

Investment banks and venture capital funds loading up on Hyperliquid and one of its treasury companies doesn't mean that it's a must-buy for everyone. Let's dig into the mechanics of this asset and evaluate whether it's a smart purchase right now.

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The money is flowing in, and it might just be getting started

A couple of the gateways for banks and financial institutions on Wall Street to invest in Hyperliquid were recently opened. After the debut of spot Hyperliquid ETFs in mid-May, in just the first seven trading sessions, they attracted $54 million in net capital inflows, with no days of outflows.

But ETFs are just one way of getting exposure for the institutional players. Goldman's first-quarter 2026 13F filing revealed that it had taken a $3.3 million stake in Hyperliquid Strategies, which holds about 20 million Hype tokens. Think of Hyperliquid Strategies as a Hyperliquid treasury vehicle that's modeled on Strategy's Bitcoin playbook. The treasury's goal is to accumulate as much of its target asset as its financing will allow, with the intention of holding the asset to capture its price appreciation.

Additionally, wallets linked to prolific venture capital group a16z have accumulated roughly $148 million worth of HYPE since mid-April, staking much of it. Staking is often a signal that the holder isn't planning a quick sale.

Hyperliquid's tokenomics underpin this wave of purchasing. The protocol routes approximately 99% of trading fees from its crypto exchange into buybacks of Hype tokens. As long as traders continue to use its platform, those buybacks will continue, and that'll constrain the token's supply and gradually force its price upward over time.

What the bulls might be missing

There's a key risk to be aware of here that makes Hyperliquid's buyback model slightly less appealing than it seems at first blush.

Only about 222 million of a potential 955 million Hype tokens are presently circulating. This means that monthly unlocks will keep adding supply, and dilution at that scale can suppress prices even when demand (and ongoing buyback activity) is healthy.

Furthermore, the regulatory risks facing Hyperliquid are substantial. CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange have urged regulators at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to scrutinize Hyperliquid over both potential market manipulation and sanctions-evasion concerns. If regulators respond aggressively, the institutional appetite for buying Hyperliquid could drop like a rock until conditions improve.

Despite those issues, Hyperliquid is among the most interesting tokens available at the moment. If you're looking to round out your crypto portfolio with a high-risk, high-reward candidate that actually still offers a favorable balance of risk and reward, it's worth buying.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

Before you buy stock in Hyperliquid, consider this:

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, CME Group, Goldman Sachs Group, and Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool recommends Intercontinental Exchange. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.