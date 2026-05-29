Markets

Wall Street Likely To Open With Slightly Positive Bias

May 29, 2026 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Slightly higher U.S. futures amid optimism about a U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension point to a positive start on Wall Street on Friday.

The Dow futures are up 0.25%, the S&P futures are up 0.1% and the Nasdaq futures are up marginally.

Oil prices fell to a one-month low amid hopes of smoother oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to media reports, the U.S. and Iran have reached a temporary agreement to extend their ceasefire by 60 days, resume unrestricted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and begin negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval is awaited. If the deal comes through, Iran would not be able to impose tolls on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. would gradually lift its sea blockade on Iranian ports.

U.S. stocks recovered from early weakness on Thursday and the major averages ended at new record closing highs. The Dow edged up 0.05%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.58% and the Nasdaq closed 0.91% up.

In overseas trading Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday, with optimism around the resonant AI trade, strong earnings from Dell Technologies, and reports of a proposed 60-day ceasefire extension between the U.S. and Iran.

The major European markets are up in positive territory amid hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace deal following the two nations agreeing in principle to extend their ceasefire by sixty days.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $1.25 or 1.4% at $87.65 a barrel. Gold futures are up $25.00 or 0.55% at $4,557.40 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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