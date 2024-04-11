Wall Street Is Buying US Spot Bitcoin ETFs: 13F SEC Fillings

The latest 13F filings with the SEC reveal that major institutional investors have been acquiring shares in the new spot bitcoin ETFs that launched this quarter.

Companies that manage over $100 million in assets are required to disclose their equity holdings quarterly through 13F filings. Bitcoin investors have eagerly awaited these filings to see who is buying into the long-awaited Bitcoin ETFs.

The Q1 2024 13F filings released this month provide the first glimpse into institutional spot bitcoin ETF positions. While allocations remain small, the purchases signal growing conviction in Bitcoin's investment merits.

Among the largest buyers, $9.9 billion AUM Park Avenue Securities LLC bought into Grayscale's GBTC, while $1.3 billion Inscription Capital LLC also acquired shares.

Other institutions like American National Bank and Wedmont Private Capital purchased positions in spot bitcoin ETFs. The purchases ranged from a few thousand dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Still, across the board, major wealth managers, family offices, banks, and investment funds are still nibbling on spot bitcoin ETF exposure. This shows that despite Bitcoin's volatility, it is passing institutional due diligence.

Further, the 13F filings provide snapshots in time. Q2 filings will offer further insight when released in August. Wall Street is clearly growing more comfortable with Bitcoin, and this steady adoption by giants could well persist.

