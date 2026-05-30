Wall Street Has a Consensus on This AI Stock. The Consensus Is Dead Wrong.

Key Points

C3.ai's early AI lead is fading as software giants bundle cheaper enterprise AI tools.

Some of Wall Street's hold consensus looks conflicted while revenue declines and losses accelerate.

Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow already control enterprise relationships C3.ai desperately needs to win.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai ›

There is a version of the artificial intelligence (AI) story in which every company with the word "artificial intelligence" in its pitch deck gets a pass and an instant flood of investment. Revenue misses get attributed to "transition periods." Widening losses get called "strategic investment." And analysts who should know better slap a hold rating on a deteriorating business and call it balanced.

That is what is happening with C3.ai (NYSE: AI) right now, in my opinion. And I think the consensus is wrong in a way that matters to every investor still holding the stock.

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What the consensus actually says

As of today, 12 analysts cover C3.ai with a consensus rating of hold and an average price target around $17. On a stock trading near $9.50, that implies nearly 80% upside. At the same time, other analysts are going the other direction.

Those two data points sitting side by side tell you everything. The consensus is so internally inconsistent that it says nothing useful. A hold with a $17 average target on a stock down nearly 60% in one year is a construct built to avoid taking a position, dressed up to look like research.

After debuting at $42 per share in late 2020 and briefly rocketing to above $160 during the market's initial frenzy, the company has spent years unraveling back toward reality, with shares now collapsing, it seems. The real story is simpler and more uncomfortable: C3.ai is getting outflanked, from every direction, by companies with far more resources and far deeper relationships with the enterprise customers C3.ai needs to grow.

The pincer that C3.ai cannot escape

C3.ai built its reputation on a specific promise: pre-built, enterprise-grade AI applications that companies could deploy without building from scratch. For a period, that was a real differentiator. In 2026, it is a value proposition that the largest software companies in the world are systematically dismantling.

From the top, Microsoft has deeply embedded AI into the tools enterprises already pay for -- Azure, Office 365, Dynamics, and GitHub Copilot -- and prices its automation capabilities in a way that makes a stand-alone C3.ai deployment a harder budget conversation every quarter. Microsoft does not need to win a head-to-head RFP against C3.ai. It just needs to keep selling its existing suite, and the incremental AI capability comes along for the ride.

From the side, Salesforce launched Agentforce and ServiceNow rolled out its own AI agent layer -- both platforms aimed directly at the workflow automation and enterprise intelligence use cases that C3.ai has tried to own. These companies already sit inside the CRM and IT service management workflows of the Fortune 500. They are adding AI on top of data they already hold, relationships they already have, and contracts that are already signed.

And from below, the rise of purpose-built AI agents, open-source tooling, and consumption-based platforms from companies like Databricks and Kognitos gives enterprise IT teams a credible path to building their own solutions rather than buying a C3.ai license.

The numbers are reflecting the squeeze

Revenue for C3.ai's fiscal first quarter of 2026, which ended July 31, came in around $50 million -- a number that was itself a projection down from $87 million in an earlier comparable period. The company missed its own guidance, posted a loss per share of $0.40 against an estimate of $0.30, and guided for continued pressure. That trajectory is the market telling you something the hold consensus is choosing to ignore.

C3.ai was early to the enterprise AI party -- its ticker is literally "AI." But being early is a different thing from having a durable competitive position, and the window in which C3.ai held a genuine head start has closed.

The companies now competing for the same enterprise AI budgets -- Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow -- each have massive advantages, balance sheet advantages, and data advantages that C3.ai cannot replicate.

That being said, after stepping away less than a year ago due to health issues, C3.ai founder Thomas Siebel is back in the CEO chair as the company struggles. Some investors hope his return can revive sales momentum, but the bigger problem remains that C3.ai still hasn't proven it can consistently grow or compete in this market.

C3.ai may find a niche. But the trajectory of competition in enterprise AI suggests the window for that niche is getting smaller, not larger -- and some of the hold consensus you see on Wall Street is the last thing an investor should rely on to navigate that reality.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.