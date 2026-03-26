Wall Street Faces Potential Slide As Middle East Conflict Persists

(RTTNews) - Jobless Claims for the week and fed speeches might get attention on Thursday. The Middle East conflict continue to disturb market sentiments. Investors have lost hope of a de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict and uncertainty might drag on.

In the Asian trading session, gold fell over 1 percent to $4,457 an ounce, while dollar remained near recent highs. Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 344.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 54.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 244.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq advanced 167.93 points or 0.8 percent to 21,929.83, the Dow climbed 305.43 points or 0.7 percent to 46,429.49 and the S&P 500 rose 35.53 points or 0.5 percent to 6,591.90.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 210K, while it was up 205K in the prior week.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 35 bcf.

Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $6.656 trillion.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook will speak on 'Reflections on Financial Stability' before an event co-presented by the Yale Program on Financial Stability at 4.00 pm ET.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran will speak on 'The Fed's Balance Sheet' before the Economic Club of Miami at 6.30 pm ET.

Fed Governor Philip Jefferson will speak on the economic outlook and energy effects, and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan is moderator before the Global Perspectives Speaker Series at 7.00 pm ET.

Fed Governor Michael Barr will speak on the economy before an event hosted by the Brookings Institution at 7.10 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.09 percent to 3,889.08. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.89 percent to 24,856.43.

Japanese markets ended modestly lower. The Nikkei average dipped 0.27 percent to 53,603.65 while the broader Topix index settled 0.22 percent lower at 3,642.80.

Australian markets finished marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.10 percent to 8,525.70 after two sessions of gains. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.21 percent lower at 8,726.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.