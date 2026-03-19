Wall Street Expected SYM to Soar. Here's Why the Bulls Could Be Dead Wrong.

Key Points

Symbotic gets 84% of its revenue from Walmart. This makes it a vendor, not a platform company.

The company's $22.3 billion backlog sounds massive until you realize only 13% of it will convert to revenue within 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Symbotic ›

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) is the stock Wall Street couldn't stop talking about over the last year. It has a $28 billion market cap, revenue of $630 million last quarter (which jumped 29% year over year), and just had its first-ever generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)-profitable quarter. It also boasts a $22.3 billion backlog. The stock currently trades around $51 a share, but analysts at KeyBanc just upgraded it to overweight with a $70 target.

Put all those facts together, and the narrative writes itself: This AI-powered warehouse robotics manufacturer is working to become the future of logistics, and is doing so with a generational build-out of its operations.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But there's a problem with this story. The narrative is doing most of the work.

Symbotic has a Walmart issue

The details offered above fail to mention that Symbotic gets approximately 84% of its revenue from a single customer: Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT). That's not a diversified business. That's a vendor relationship with a concentrated revenue stream dressed up as a platform company.

Sure, the company recently acquired Fox Robotics, creating 25 new customer relationships. And it's also deploying equipment for Albertsons through its GreenBox joint venture with SoftBank. But in Q1 fiscal 2026, Symbotic's systems revenue of $590 million was still driven overwhelmingly by Walmart deployments.

When 84% of revenue comes from one buyer, you don't set the terms. The buyer does. If Walmart slows deployment by six months, revenue stalls. If Walmart decides to build in-house (this is a company that has repeatedly built its own technology when vendors couldn't keep pace), the entire model is at risk.

I think Symbotic's technology is impressive, but until the company proves it can build a broad, independent customer base beyond Walmart, the investment thesis still hinges more on one retailer's capital spending plans than on a diversified platform.

Symbotic is also maintaining a backlog illusion

$22.3 billion in remaining performance obligations sounds like a decade of guaranteed revenue. But only about 13% of that backlog is expected to convert within 12 months. The rest depends on deployment schedules, site prep, customer approvals, and timing that management admits will be "lumpy."

In Q1 fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 27, 2025), EPS came in at $0.02, missing the $0.08 analysts' consensus estimate by 75%. Revenue beat, but the bottom line missed because project timing shifted costs in ways Wall Street didn't model. The stock price dropped 4.8% on the news. That's the problem with backlog-dependent businesses: Revenue is locked in, but the timing of recognition is unpredictable.

Symbotic stock trades at roughly 17x trailing revenue. That's a premium reserved for high-margin software, not hardware-heavy robotics with 10.6% earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins. Multiple independent DCF analyses peg the stock's fair value between $40 and $48 -- below the current price of around $51 and the 52-week average of $48.72.

Some analysts are cutting next year's earnings estimates by more than 20% following the recent earnings miss.

The stock rallied 300% off April 2025 lows on narrative alone. That's not fundamentals; That's expectation. When expectations are this elevated, a single delayed deployment or margin miss can crater the multiple.

The bulls aren't wrong that warehouse automation is real. They might be wrong about the price they're willing to pay for it. I'm staying away from Symbotic stock for now.

Should you buy stock in Symbotic right now?

Before you buy stock in Symbotic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Symbotic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,877!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,328!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 19, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Symbotic and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.