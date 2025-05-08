Stocks

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on CrowdStrike Stock?

May 08, 2025 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

Based in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a global cybersecurity company that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. With a market cap of $109.9 billion, the company’s unified platform, Falcon, is designed to consolidate cybersecurity functions and is purpose-built to stop breaches.

Shares of the cybersecurity giant have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CRWD has advanced 35.2% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas gained 8.6%. Moreover, shares of CRWD are up 23.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.3% drop.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Zooming in further, CrowdStrike has also outpaced the industry-focused iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF’s (IHAK10.5% rise over the past 52 weeks and 3.1% uptick on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Despite posting better-than-expected Q4 results on Mar. 4, CRWD shares fell 6.3% in the next trading session. The company reported revenue of $1.1 billion, marking a 25.2% year-over-year increase, driven by a 26.7% rise from the prior year’s quarter in subscription revenue to $1 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 8.4% from the year-ago quarter to $1.03, surpassing analysts’ estimate of $0.85

However, the stock declined as investor sentiment weakened due to softer-than-expected fiscal 2026 guidance. CrowdStrike forecasted revenue between $4.7 billion and $4.8 billion, and adjusted EPS in the range of $3.33 to $3.45, both of which fell short of market expectations.

Nevertheless, among the 46 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 34 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 33 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 5, JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh reiterated a “Market Outperform” rating on CRWD, while raising the price target from $400 to $500, suggesting an 18.3% upside potential from current price levels.

As of writing, CrowdStrike is trading slightly above its mean price target of $410.88.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD
IHAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.