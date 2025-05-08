Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on CrowdStrike Stock?

Based in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a global cybersecurity company that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. With a market cap of $109.9 billion, the company’s unified platform, Falcon, is designed to consolidate cybersecurity functions and is purpose-built to stop breaches.

Shares of the cybersecurity giant have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CRWD has advanced 35.2% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 8.6%. Moreover, shares of CRWD are up 23.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.3% drop.

Zooming in further, CrowdStrike has also outpaced the industry-focused iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF’s (IHAK) 10.5% rise over the past 52 weeks and 3.1% uptick on a YTD basis.

Despite posting better-than-expected Q4 results on Mar. 4, CRWD shares fell 6.3% in the next trading session. The company reported revenue of $1.1 billion, marking a 25.2% year-over-year increase, driven by a 26.7% rise from the prior year’s quarter in subscription revenue to $1 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 8.4% from the year-ago quarter to $1.03, surpassing analysts’ estimate of $0.85.

However, the stock declined as investor sentiment weakened due to softer-than-expected fiscal 2026 guidance. CrowdStrike forecasted revenue between $4.7 billion and $4.8 billion, and adjusted EPS in the range of $3.33 to $3.45, both of which fell short of market expectations.

Nevertheless, among the 46 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 34 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 33 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 5, JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh reiterated a “Market Outperform” rating on CRWD, while raising the price target from $400 to $500, suggesting an 18.3% upside potential from current price levels.

As of writing, CrowdStrike is trading slightly above its mean price target of $410.88.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.