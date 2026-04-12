Wall Street Analysts Say Sell on This Stock. Here's Why They're Wrong.

Key Points

Wall Street analysts are more bearish than bullish on T. Rowe Price stock.

T. Rowe Price is one of the best dividend stocks on the market.

It has a yield of 5.64% and has raised its dividend for 40 straight years.

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For a pure play asset management firm like T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW), its fortunes are going to largely be tied to the fluctuations of the stock market.

When stocks are up and markets are rising, T. Rowe Price is going to do well, because its fees are primarily tied to assets under management in their institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). When markets are up, there's typically more funding flow into its funds, because investors often chase returns. This also serves to raise asset levels, fees, and revenue.

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When markets are down, the opposite is true. Assets levels depreciate, so fees go down, and often, fund flows slow down.

So, with markets down in 2026, it should come as no surprise that T. Rowe Price stock is down year to date by about 10%.

Wall Street analysts have a negative view of the stock, based on several factors. The major issue was that T. Rowe Price reported $25.5 billion in outflows in the fourth quarter. That likely had to do with the down market in Q4 and investors cashing out. But the company also reported a 16.5% increase in operating expenses, which caused it to miss estimates.

As of April 10, some 33% of analysts had rated T. Rowe Price stock a sell, with only 7% calling it a buy. The lion's share of analysts, 60%, rated it a hold.

I tend to agree with the minority, as I think T. Rowe Price is a solid buy right now. Here's why.

A superb dividend stock

I get why analysts might be tepid on T. Rowe Price, given the fact that markets are down this year and the outlook for 2026 is very uncertain. That could result in limited upside for the stock.

However, it is the type of market where investors are flocking to dividend stocks, and you may not find many better dividend stocks than T. Rowe Price.

The company has increased its dividend for 40 straight years, including a 2% increase in January to $1.30 per share. Over the past five years, it has grown its dividend at a rate of about 6% per year. It also has a very manageable payout ratio of 52%. The reason that T. Rowe Price has been able to consistently boost its dividend year after year is because of its fortress balance sheet.

The company has no long-term debt, and only about $469 million in short-term debt. It has a minuscule debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89%. It also had $2 billion in free cash flow in 2025 and ended the year with $3.8 billion in cash and equivalents. That is a recipe for a soon-to-be Dividend King.

In addition, it has a ridiculously high dividend yield of 5.64%. Of all the stocks that have increased their dividend for more than 25 straight years, T. Rowe Price's yield is the second highest.

Active management back in vogue

There are a couple other things to note about T. Rowe Price. One, it is known primarily as an active manager, and during the bull market, it took a back seat to the big indexers that provided strong returns with low expenses. But with the type of market uncertainty and rotation we are seeing now, its penchant for stock picking could give it an advantage.

While it was late in offering ETFs, it now has a full roster of active ETFs with five-year track records. That should put it on the radar of more investors, particularly institutional investors, which require longer track records.

Overall, for its great dividend alone, T. Rowe Price is a buy for income investors. But it could also stand out among its peers as the bull market morphs into something that might favor active management.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends T. Rowe Price Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.