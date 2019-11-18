Wall Street Aims To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly down.

Housing Market Index for November will be focus among economic announcements.

The trade talks between U.S. and China, the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, his comments and reactions are getting the attention of the investors. The clash between the student protesters and police in Hong Kong and other geopolitical developments are keenly followed by the market.

Retail giants Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Macy's, and Gap are scheduled to report earnings this week.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 81.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 23.75 points.

The U.S. major averages saw continued strength going into the close on Friday, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 222.93 points or 0.8 percent to 28,004.89, the Nasdaq climbed 61.81 points or 0.7 percent to 8,540.83 and the S&P 500 advanced 23.83 points or 0.8 percent to 3,120.46.

On the economic front, National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 71, unchanged from the prior month.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in a fireside chat at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, with audience Q&A at 12.00 pm ET.

Treasury International Capital for September will be at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior Foreign Demand for long term U.S. Securities was down $41.1 billion.

The Treasury Department's six-month bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

In the corporate sector, tech giant Hewlett-Packard rejected an unsolicited acquisition proposal by Xerox. HP board felt that Xerox's offer of $33.5 billion or $22 per share significantly undervalued the company. HP's shares are down after the rejection of the offer.

Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Monday. Chinese shares closed higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 17.86 points or 0.6 percent to finish at 2,909.20.

Hong Kong shares closed notably higher, after suffering hefty losses last week. The Hang Seng Index advanced 293.05 points or 1.1 percent to close at 26,619.71.

The Japanese market rose for the day, with much gain for tech stocks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index advanced 113.44 points or 0.5 percent to close at 23,416.76.

The Australian market closed lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 26.90 points or 0.4 percent to close at 6,766.80, while the broader All Ordinaries Index lost 27.20 points or 0.4 percent to finish at 6,871.70.

European shares are trading mostly in the red. France's CAC 40 is declining 11.87 points or 0.20 percent. Germany's DAX is down 23.57 points or 0.18 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is adding by 13.19 points or 0.18 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 47.41 points or 0.46 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.13 percent.

