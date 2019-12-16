Wall Street Aims To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Flash PMI and Housing Market Index for December are the major highlights on Monday.

A positive trend is vivid in the early signs from the U.S. Futures Index and Wall Street is expected to open positive.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher. As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 40.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 12.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 41.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed roughly flat on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 17.56 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 8,734.88, the Dow inched up 3.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 28,135.38 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,168.80.

On the Economic front, Empire State Manufacturing Survey for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 4.0, while it grew 2.9 in the prior month.

Markit Economics' the Flash Composite Purchasing Manager's Index or PMI for December will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 52.4, while it was 51.9 in November.

National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 70, unchanged from the prior month.

Six month Treasury Bill auction is scheduled at 11.30 am ET.

Treasury International Capital's Foreign Demand for Long-Term U.S. Securities for October will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the demand was $49.5 billion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese shares advanced to close at a six-week high. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 16.72 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,984.39, the highest level since Nov. 8. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 179.67 points or 0.65 percent at 27,508.09.

Japanese shares edged lower. The Nikkei average slid 70.75 points, or 0.29 percent, to 23,952.35. The broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent lower at 1,736.87.

Australian markets rallied to reach a two-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 110 points, or 1.63 percent, to 6,849.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 107.70 points, or 1.57 percent, at 6,952.30.

European shares are trading higher. France's CAC 40 is gaining 59.14 points or 0.67 percent. Germany's DAX is up 88.63 points or 0.67 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is progressing 161.85 points or 2.20 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 94.33 points or 0.91 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is augmenting by 0.85 percent.

