Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Positive

(RTTNews) - Investors might keep an eye on the spread of COVID-19 infection and the political developments in the U.S.

Retail giants Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), and Lowe's (LOW) are among the companies due to release their quarterly results this week.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher. As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 498.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 39.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 41.75 points.

The U.S. major ended Friday firmly positive. The Dow surged up 399.64 points or 1.4 percent to 29,479.81, the Nasdaq jumped 119.70 points or 1 percent to 11,829.29, and the S&P 500 spiked 48.14 points or 1.4 percent to 3,585.15.

On the economic front, the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 13.5, up from 10.5 in the prior month.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at a University of Michigan event at 1.45 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Board of Director Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak about the latest developments in the economy and in monetary policy at a Brookings Institute "A Conversation with Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida" online event at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Monday. Chinese shares rose sharply after factory output data beat forecasts. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 36.86 points, or 1.11 percent, to 3,346.97, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 224.81 points, or 0.86 percent, to finish at 26,381.67.

Japanese shares ended at a fresh 29-year high. The Nikkei average ended up 521.06 points, or 2.05 percent, at 25,906.93, its highest finish since June 3, 1991. The broader Topix index closed 1.68 percent higher at 1,731.81. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation, and real estate issues.

Australian markets surged to an eight-month high at the open.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 79.10 points, or 1.23 percent, at 6,484.30, while the broader All Ordinaires index ended up 77.70 points, or 1.18 percent, at 6,687.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 159.54 points or 3.37 percent. The German DAX is gaining 174.66 points or 1.35 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 104.05 points or 0.95 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 45.98 points or 0.41 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.72 percent.

