Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Trade deficit, Service sector activity reports and Job openings data might be the highlights on Tuesday. Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

In the Asian trading hours, the dollar edged down towards one-week low, gold ticked higher, while oil extended overnight losses.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 97.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 10.50 75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 5.50 points.

The U.S major averages finished higher on Monday. The Nasdaq jumped 243.30 points or 1.2 percent to 19,864.90 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.91 points or 0.6 percent to 5,975.38. The narrower Dow was lower 25.57 points or 0.1 percent to 42,706.56.

On the Economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for deficit of $77.6 billion, while the deficit was $73.8 billion in the prior month.

The Institute of Supply Management or ISM's Services Index for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 53.2, while the index was up 52.1 in November.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for November will be issued at 10.00 a ET. The consensus is 7.65 million, while it was up 7.744 million in the previous month.

The 10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.71 percent higher at 3,229.64, reversing early losses.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.22 percent to 19,447.58.

Japanese markets finished higher. The Nikkei average jumped 1.97 percent to 40,083.30 while the broader Topix index settled 1.10 percent higher at 2,786.57.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34 percent to 8,285.10. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.31 percent at 8,542.90.

European shares are trading mostly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 57.55 points or 0.77 percent. The German DAX is adding 104.18 points or 0.52 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 14.81 points or 0.18 percent. The Swiss Market Index is gaining 99.63 points or 0.85 percent.

