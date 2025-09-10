Wall Financial Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Wall Financial Corp (WFC.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$12.63 million, or C$0.39 per share. This compares with C$11.42 million, or C$0.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 28.6% to C$51.84 million from C$72.65 million last year.

Wall Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$12.63 Mln. vs. C$11.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.39 vs. C$0.35 last year. -Revenue: C$51.84 Mln vs. C$72.65 Mln last year.

