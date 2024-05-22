WalkMe Reports Strong Q1 Earnings and Launches WalkMeX

WalkMe (WKME) has released an update.

WalkMe Ltd. has reported a strong start to 2024 with a first-quarter revenue of $68.6 million, marking a 4% increase year-over-year and exceeding guidance. The digital adoption solutions provider also saw a significant turnaround with a non-GAAP operating income of $4.4 million and a record high free cash flow of $16.6 million. The company introduced WalkMeX, an innovative AI copilot, and expects continued revenue growth into the second quarter.

