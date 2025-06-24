Walking Comfort Implements Descartes Sellercloud™ to Enhance Ecommerce Operations and Drive Growth

Walking Comfort utilizes Descartes Sellercloud™ for enhanced ecommerce management, improving efficiency and reducing shipping costs significantly.

Quiver AI Summary

Descartes Systems Group announced that Walking Comfort, a Utah-based footwear retailer, is utilizing Descartes Sellercloud™ to enhance its ecommerce operations by centralizing the management of product listings, inventory, orders, and fulfillment across various online sales channels. As the company expanded its warehouse and online presence, it recognized the need for a more advanced inventory and order management system to improve efficiency and save time. Walking Comfort has reported significant benefits, including hundreds of hours saved weekly, reduced shipping costs by over 55%, and decreased picking errors, allowing for better customer service with options like convenient dropshipping. Descartes Sellercloud provides an integrated ecommerce platform with over 350 integrations, enabling retailers to streamline operations, maintain inventory control, and comply with marketplace requirements while expanding their business.

Potential Positives

Descartes' Sellercloud™ has demonstrated significant operational efficiencies for Walking Comfort, saving them hundreds of hours per week and cutting shipping costs by over 55%.

The press release highlights the effectiveness of Descartes' ecommerce solutions in supporting business growth for customers in the logistics-intensive sector.

With over 350 integrations, Descartes Sellercloud provides a comprehensive ecommerce ecosystem that enhances the scalability and versatility of businesses like Walking Comfort.

Descartes showcases its expertise as a leader in software-as-a-service solutions, reinforcing its position in the logistics and ecommerce market.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the dependence of a significant client, Walking Comfort, on Descartes Sellercloud for their ecommerce success, which may raise concerns about Descartes' reliance on individual customer success stories to represent overall market health.

The cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements highlights risks and uncertainties that could adversely impact Descartes' business and financial condition, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The announcement does not provide specific financial details or metrics of Descartes' performance, which could leave investors wanting more transparency about the company's current financial health.

FAQ

What is Descartes Sellercloud?

Descartes Sellercloud is a cloud-based ecommerce platform that streamlines inventory, orders, and fulfillment for online retailers.

How does Walking Comfort benefit from Descartes Sellercloud?

Walking Comfort has improved ecommerce growth, reduced shipping costs by over 55%, and eliminated picking errors using Descartes Sellercloud.

What types of businesses use Descartes Sellercloud?

Descartes Sellercloud is designed for small and mid-market retailers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers with omnichannel ecommerce needs.

How many integrations does Descartes Sellercloud offer?

Descartes Sellercloud offers over 350 integrations to various marketplaces, shopping carts, and logistics providers, facilitating comprehensive ecommerce management.

Who can I contact for more information about Descartes?

For more information, you can contact Cara Strohack at 226-750-8050 or via email at cstrohack@descartes.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ATLANTA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Utah-based Walking Comfort, a leading retailer in the local and online footwear market, is using Descartes Sellercloud™ to help drive ecommerce growth by centralizing and synchronizing the management of product listings, inventory, orders and fulfillment across multiple online sales channels.





“As the business grew and we expanded to a larger warehouse and more online marketplaces, we realized we needed a more sophisticated inventory and order management system to boost time-savings and operating efficiencies,” said Brad Hendricksen, Accounting and Operations Manager at Walking Comfort. “With Descartes Sellercloud, we have a powerful platform that has facilitated ecommerce growth, saved us hundreds of hours per week by automatically consolidating data across all sales channels, eliminated picking errors so staff no longer pick the wrong size or variation, and cut shipping costs by more than 55%—even enabling us to dropship directly from retail locations if it's the most convenient and cost-effective option for a customer.”





Descartes Sellercloud is a cloud-based ecommerce platform that helps small and mid-market retailers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers with omnichannel ecommerce operations centralize the management of their catalog, inventory, orders, purchasing, fulfillment and shipping. With 350+ integrations, including to marketplaces, shopping carts, shipping partners, third party logistics providers, payment gateways and vendors, the solution provides a comprehensive ecommerce ecosystem that companies can easily leverage to expand operations as they grow.





“We’re pleased our solution is supporting Walking Comfort as they’ve grown their business,” said Mikel Richardson, General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. “Using the platform, sellers can reduce operational complexity by simultaneously updating inventory and orders in real-time, avoid underselling and overselling inventory, stay compliant with marketplaces requirements, save shipping costs by automating fulfillment, and grow their business by adding more sales channels and products without losing control of inventory or order visibility.”





Learn more about





Descartes Sellercloud





and Descartes’





Ecommerce Shipping and Fulfillment solutions





.







About Walking Comfort







Walking Comfort sells various footwear products, including running shoes, slippers, sandals, recovery footwear, and accessories like insoles. Founded in 2008, they are based in Centerville, Utah, and have 35 employees and two brick-and-mortar locations. For more information, visit





www.walkingcomfort.com





.







About Descartes







Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at





www.descartes.com





, and connect with us on





LinkedIn





and





Twitter





.







Global Media Contact







Cara Strohack





Tel: 226-750-8050









cstrohack@descartes.com











Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ ecommerce solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.