Walker River Readies for Lapon Gold Drilling

Walker River Resources (TSE:WRR) has released an update.

Walker River Resources Corp. is set to recommence reverse circulation drilling at the Lapon Gold Project in Nevada, aiming to define and extend known gold mineralization and complete a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource. Alongside the drilling, the company has sold a 2% net smelter returns royalty for $300,000 to Nevada Canyon, LLC. The Lapon Gold Project is part of the prolific Walker Lane gold trend and includes several prospective zones with historical mining activity.

For further insights into TSE:WRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.