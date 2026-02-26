Walker & Dunlop Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $13.9 million, compared to profit of $44.8 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.41 compared to profit of $1.32. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.8 million, a decline of 59% from prior year. Adjusted core EPS was $0.28, down 79%.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $340.0 million, flat with last year. Total transaction volume was $18.3 billion, up 36%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Walker & Dunlop shares are down 4.98 percent to $56.03.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

