Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $15.871 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $2.754 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.432 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.9% to $301.331 million from $237.367 million last year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.871 Mln. vs. $2.754 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $301.331 Mln vs. $237.367 Mln last year.

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