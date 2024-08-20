Walgreens (WBA) Partners With BARDA to Boost Clinical Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA recently announced a strategic partnership with BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) as part of the D-COHRe (Decentralized Clinical Operations for Healthcare and Research) program. The first-of-its-kind collaboration, valued at up to $100 million, intends to address barriers to decentralized clinical trial access and conduct trials over five years.

Walgreens is dedicated to making decentralized clinical research models more efficient and accessible to the U.S. population during their routine healthcare journey and public health emergencies.

News in Detail

BARDA, part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, designed the D-COHRe initiative to bolster U.S. decentralized clinical research capabilities. The program aims to support the development of FDA-regulated products, enhance clinical innovation to execute more efficient and relevant clinical research and evaluate other medical countermeasures in real-world environments that may be used in a public health emergency.

The Walgreens-BARDA partnership will leverage Walgreens’ clinical trial ecosystem, which has proven to be effective in making clinical trials more accessible and representative of the U.S. population. Since its launch in 2022, it has reached more than five million patients to potentially recruit into clinical trials. The company has consistently met recruitment goals and continuously surpassed national averages for recruiting diverse clinical trial participants for its sponsor-led clinical trials.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Walgreens activates a comprehensive approach to participant recruitment, utilizing its physical footprint and decentralized clinical trial platform to engage patients and potential patients where it’s most convenient for them. This positions it as the ideal partner to help enhance decentralized clinical research to validate, pilot and implement new products, technologies and approaches for remote and/or decentralized use during a public health emergency, including immunizations, diagnostics and treatments.

Nearly 80% of trials fail to meet their enrollment goals in the stated timeframes, often contributing to billions of dollars in delays annually. With only 5% of the U.S. population participating in clinical trials, there is a clear need to increase access and representation in clinical research. Walgreens’ spokesperson expressed delight in continuing the partnership with BARDA to strengthen U.S. clinical research through a decentralized model in community pharmacies.

Industry Prospects

Based on a report by Precision Business Insights, the decentralized clinical trial market was valued at $1.68 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% up to 2029.

The demand for accurate and high-quality data, reduced travel requirements and fewer time-consuming in-patient visits are the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of artificial intelligence tools for clinical trials is a major recent trend in the market.

Other Notable Developments

In July 2024, Walgreens was awarded a project valued at up to $25 million through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle, a Consortium funded by BARDA, to conduct a Phase IV observational clinical study. The study will focus on assessing Correlates of Protection, known as responses to a vaccine that predict how well a vaccinated person will be protected from future infections, using COVID-19 vaccine data.

Price Performance

In the past year, WBA shares have plunged 58.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 23.7%.

