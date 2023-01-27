Walgreens vs. CVS: Where Should You Get Your Prescriptions?

If you're looking to fill a prescription, you have two main options: Walgreens or CVS. Both are reliable pharmacies with stores located throughout the country. Combined, they control over 40% of the market. But what is the difference between these two? Which one should you choose when it comes time to get your prescriptions filled? Here is a comparison so you can find out which one is best for you.

Walgreens vs. CVS: Convenience

Both Walgreens and CVS are the largest retail pharmacies in the U.S. CVS is the largest, with close to 25% of market share based on prescription drug revenue. Walgreens is second with 18% of the market. In terms of locations, CVS is also the largest (with over 9,700 stores), followed closely by Walgreens' 9,000 locations. With a similar number of locations (with many right next to each other!), both are conveniently located across the U.S. You can't go wrong with either one.

One key difference is that Walgreens has curbside pickup, where you can place an order online and get your order (both prescription medications and other items) delivered to your car in as little as 30 minutes. CVS doesn't offer curbside pickup, and while you can place your order online or through the app, you will have to head inside to the store's checkout area to pick up your items. If picking up curbside is important to you, then Walgreens wins out.

Walgreens vs. CVS: Services

Walgreens and CVS have similar business models, as they are both full-service pharmacies offering a variety of services beyond just filling prescriptions. Both stores offer immunizations, over-the-counter medications, health screenings, and more. In addition, both stores also offer home delivery services for those who need their medications delivered, as well as mobile apps for easy refills and access to information about medications and healthcare products.

CVS has a leg-up in the health clinic race. CVS's MinuteClinic is a medical clinic inside 1,100 CVS stores and is the largest provider of retail healthcare in the U.S. You can see a nurse practitioner and physician's assistants for medical care with no appointment every day, including evenings and weekends. Currently, Walgreens has 400 medical clinics across 20 states, about a third of what CVS has. Walgreens recently announced that they are investing billions in VillageMD to open 600 Village Medical Clinics by 2025 and 1,000 by 2027. Until then, if you want in-person medical care, then CVS may be your best bet.

Walgreens vs. CVS: Prices, deals, and rewards

When it comes to cost, both Walgreens and CVS offer customers competitive prices on their medications. Prices will depend on the product and which deals are on offer. So it may make sense to do some research to see where items are cheaper. CVS and Walgreens both offer regular deals and each have their own rewards program. If you want to maximize your reward earnings, you may want to stick with one to accumulate the most points.

CVS also has an in-store coupon machine where you can check to see which coupons it is offering and print them out. CVS tracks your past purchases, so the coupons tend to be more personalized. Walgreens does not and instead of an in-store coupon machine, you will need to use the mobile app.

There is one other difference to consider. CVS gives you ExtraBucks coupons after you make a purchase. You can use those coupons right after receiving them. When you make another purchase with ExtraBucks, you will get another coupon, letting you keep "rolling" on purchase savings. If you like one particular product on sale and break up your purchases, you can save even more money. Unlike CVS, Walgreens' Register Rewards do not roll on the same deal. It will instead offer a coupon on another product.

Walgreens vs. CVS: Customer service

According to Consumer Affairs, CVS's customer ratings average 3.6 out of 5 and Walgreens' customer ratings average 3.9 out of 5. However, according to Comparably, CVS's Net Promoter Score is 13 points higher than Walgreens. Ultimately, customer service is based on your personal experience with the local store you visit.

Both Walgreens and CVS are excellent choices when it comes to filling a prescription. Prices are very competitive, so it really comes down to convenience factors such as location availability or extra services and rewards offered by either store. Based on your shopping habits, there are small nuances that can make one better than the other. So it's always a good idea to compare prices and see which store will save you more before making your decision for where to fill prescriptions and make pharmacy purchases.

