Walgreens To Launch Credit Cards, Prepaid Debit Card Powered By Mastercard Network

(RTTNews) - Walgreens said the company is expanding its financial services offering in partnership with Synchrony (SYF) and Mastercard (MA). In the coming months, Walgreens will launch credit cards, issued by Synchrony, as well as a prepaid debit card, both of which will be powered by the Mastercard network. The credit cards will closely connect with Walgreens new customer loyalty program, myWalgreens.

Walgreens said eligible customers will be able to use the Walgreens credit card for purchases at more than 9,000 Walgreens stores, Walgreens.com and via the Walgreens mobile app. The co-branded credit card will offer a wider range of benefits provided through Synchrony and Mastercard when used at other retailers and service providers.

Also, Walgreens plans to explore a number of Mastercard solutions across the payments technology ecosystem.

