Walgreens Shareholders Greenlight $11.45 Bln Sycamore Buyout

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Friday confirmed that its shareholders overwhelmingly approved the planned acquisition by Sycamore Partners at a Special Meeting, with approximately 96 percent of all votes and 95 percent of unaffiliated shareholder votes in favor of the merger.

Under the deal, WBA investors will receive $11.45 in cash per share plus one non-transferable right to claim up to an additional $3.00 per share from future proceeds on WBA's stakes in VillageMD's Village Medical, Summit Health, and CityMD businesses.

The transaction remains on track to close in Q3 or Q4 2025.

WBA is currently trading at $11.52, down $0.04 or 0.30 percent on the Nasdaq.

