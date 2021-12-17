Walgreens Extends Same Day Delivery And Pickup Hours

(RTTNews) - Walgreens said it has extended its hours for placing and receiving Same Day Delivery orders. At most locations, customers may now place orders up to 7pm local time for Same Day Delivery in as little as one hour. If ordering outside of these hours, Walgreens will deliver order on the next day by noon.

On Christmas Day, Same Day Delivery orders must be placed by 4pm local time at most locations to accommodate delivery within adjusted store operating hours. In some instances, order cutoff times may vary based upon store hours, Walgreens said in a statement.

For same day Pickup, customers must place their order at least one hour before their Walgreens store closes. On Christmas Day, Pickup hours vary by location based on store operating hours.

On Christmas Day, most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open.

