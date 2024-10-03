News & Insights

Markets
WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance: A 52.8% Better Bargain Than When Bhandari Bought

October 03, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on April 11, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's Director, Inderpal S. Bhandari, invested $54,150.00 into 3,000 shares of WBA, for a cost per share of $18.05. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and achieve a cost basis 52.8% cheaper than Bhandari, with shares changing hands as low as $8.52 per share. It should be noted that Bhandari has collected $0.50/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 50.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, WBA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.22 per share, with $27.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.61. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which WBA insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/11/2024 Inderpal S. Bhandari Director 3,000 $18.05 $54,150.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is $1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/21/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WBA, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 11.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

WBA+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Funds Holding JBO
 NTNX shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding NFEC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.