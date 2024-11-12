Wal-Mart call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Wal-Mart with 21,448 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 29.79%. Nov-24 85 calls and Nov-24 86 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.35. Earnings are expected on November 19th.

