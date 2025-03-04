News & Insights

Markets

Wajax Q4 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

March 04, 2025 — 06:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wajax (WJX.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings of C$1.0 million, or C$0.05 per share, compared to C$11.1 million, or C$0.52 per share, in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net earnings was C$7.5 million, or C$0.35 per share, compared to C$17.8 million, or C$0.83 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter revenue was C$565.9 million, up 4.3% from a year ago.

The Corporation has declared a dividend of C$0.35 per share for the first quarter of 2025, payable on April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.