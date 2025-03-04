Wajax Q4 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wajax (WJX.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings of C$1.0 million, or C$0.05 per share, compared to C$11.1 million, or C$0.52 per share, in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net earnings was C$7.5 million, or C$0.35 per share, compared to C$17.8 million, or C$0.83 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter revenue was C$565.9 million, up 4.3% from a year ago.

The Corporation has declared a dividend of C$0.35 per share for the first quarter of 2025, payable on April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.

