Wajax Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$16.7 million, or C$0.77 per share. This compares with C$6.4 million, or C$0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wajax Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$16.2 million or C$0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to C$483.1 million from C$481.0 million last year.

Wajax Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$16.7 Mln. vs. C$6.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.77 vs. C$0.29 last year. -Revenue: C$483.1 Mln vs. C$481.0 Mln last year.

