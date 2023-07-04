Wajax Buys Polyphase Engineered Controls

(RTTNews) - Wajax Corp. (WJX.TO), a Canadian industrial products and services provider, said on Tuesday that its wholly-owned unit, Tundra Process Solutions Ltd., has acquired all shares of Polyphase Engineered Controls 1977 Ltd., a producer of custom electrical and instrumentation equipment.

The financial terms of the transaction are not known.

Ashley Allers, CEO of Tundra, said: "…Its addition expands our electrical solutions portfolio to include PLC control panels, protection panels, DCS panels and marshalling cabinets, to name a few. In-house capabilities related to electrical design, production, testing, staging and project management also expand the breadth of our electrical and instrumentation solutions offerings."

Founded in 1999 and acquired by Wajax in 2021, Tundra plays a vital role in Wajax's Industrial Parts and Engineered Repair Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.