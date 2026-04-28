WaFd (WAFD) Price Target Increased by 10.86% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for WaFd (NasdaqGS:WAFD) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is an increase of 10.86% from the prior estimate of $34.04 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.31% from the latest reported closing price of $35.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in WaFd. This is an decrease of 273 owner(s) or 51.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAFD is 0.02%, an increase of 80.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.63% to 61,740K shares. The put/call ratio of WAFD is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,366K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,108K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 96.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 2,713.43% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,103K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,942K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 45.90% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,557K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.