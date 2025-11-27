Markets

WACKER Plans To Cut More Than 1,500 Jobs Worldwide

November 27, 2025 — 09:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WACKER plans to cut more than 1,500 jobs worldwide as part of a major cost-saving program, with the majority of reductions expected at its sites in Germany. The measures are to be fully implemented by the end of 2027 and are aimed at reducing personnel expenses, which will account for half of the targeted savings.

The company has set a goal to save over €300 million annually through its PACE project, launched in October to address the tense business situation. The initiative focuses on lowering fixed production costs and streamlining administrative structures.

Like many chemical industry players, WACKER is under significant economic pressure. When presenting its third-quarter figures, the Group had already warned that net income for 2025 would be negative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.